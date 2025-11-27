Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:JEF opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.