Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 193.9% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 312.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $255.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Assurant Stock Up 0.2%

AIZ stock opened at $228.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $232.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 21.42%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,275 shares of company stock worth $4,909,946 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

