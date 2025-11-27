Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth $373,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $213.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.89 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,286 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $274,072.32. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,600,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,005,692.80. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,537,223 in the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

