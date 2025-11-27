Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $122.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $122,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078,581 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after buying an additional 4,362,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.