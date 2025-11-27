Swiss National Bank Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.9%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

