Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,487,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 767,323 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $108,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

