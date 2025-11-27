Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 46.8% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in StandardAero by 100.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in StandardAero by 32.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

StandardAero stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 46.77. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other StandardAero news, insider Alex Trapp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $292,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SARO. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

