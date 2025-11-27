Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $850,000 Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 424.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.73 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

