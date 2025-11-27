Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 1,267 Shares of International Seaways Inc. $INSW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 550.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 186,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,336.52. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,051.20. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,699,875 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. International Seaways Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.