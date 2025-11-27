Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 6,297 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. CWM LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price target on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

