Stevens Capital Partners Acquires 14,233 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

