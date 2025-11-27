Stevens Capital Partners Purchases 7,297 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $137.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.60. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

