CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462,800 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $147,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:CBRE opened at $162.29 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.