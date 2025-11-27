Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of lululemon athletica worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,354,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 23.6% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.88 and its 200-day moving average is $212.91.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.68.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

