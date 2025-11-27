iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG is Stevens Capital Partners’ 5th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $62,741,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,552,000 after buying an additional 418,656 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,614,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9,508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 223,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after acquiring an additional 220,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,300,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $167.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.14. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.