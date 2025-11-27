Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCVL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $458.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.41%.The company had revenue of $297.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $50,035.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,981. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 99.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 318,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 74.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

