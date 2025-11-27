Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $103.33 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $103,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,716,000 after acquiring an additional 291,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,320,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,635 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Read Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $252.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.