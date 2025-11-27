Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Head to Head Review

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curbline Properties and Realty Income”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties $120.88 million 20.89 $10.26 million $0.40 59.90 Realty Income $5.55 billion 9.49 $860.77 million $1.08 52.97

Analyst Recommendations

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curbline Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Curbline Properties and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43 Realty Income 0 12 3 0 2.20

Curbline Properties presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.29%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $62.15, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Realty Income.

Profitability

This table compares Curbline Properties and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties 25.51% 2.19% 1.94% Realty Income 16.77% 2.34% 1.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $3.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Curbline Properties pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 299.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Curbline Properties beats Realty Income on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 644 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

