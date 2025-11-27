Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AvalonBay Communities stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2%

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.84.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.73.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

