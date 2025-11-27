Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $87.42

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.0870.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.92, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $2,047,734.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 144,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,622.53. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $759,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,492.88. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,219 shares of company stock worth $11,730,526. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $980,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

