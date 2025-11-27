Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Louisiana-Pacific stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $81.61 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,115,959 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $276,822,000 after purchasing an additional 228,521 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,808,369 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $241,492,000 after buying an additional 189,726 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,853 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $137,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,770,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,090.94. This trade represents a 8.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

