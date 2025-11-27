Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Performance Food Group stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 148.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $430,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,597.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,745.20. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,799. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.