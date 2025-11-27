RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 28.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 46,488.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 173,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 172,937 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 741,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after acquiring an additional 157,251 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5,610.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $57.80 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

