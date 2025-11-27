Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BSX opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after acquiring an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,656,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

