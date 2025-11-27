Comparing System1 (NYSE:SST) and TJGC Group (NASDAQ:MCTR)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and TJGC Group (NASDAQ:MCTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares System1 and TJGC Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $343.92 million 0.11 -$74.67 million ($8.53) -0.43 TJGC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TJGC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1.

87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for System1 and TJGC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 1 0 1 0 2.00 TJGC Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

System1 currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.83%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than TJGC Group.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and TJGC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -22.78% -109.87% -15.60% TJGC Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

System1 beats TJGC Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About TJGC Group

Ctrl Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marketing and advertising services. It offers one-stop advertising services to clients throughout the entire advertising process, which comprises the planning, creating, launching, managing, and performance monitoring of the advertisements. The company was founded by Kai Kwan Lam, Chi Fung Lau, and Chun Pong Siu on May 13, 2022 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

