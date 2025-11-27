Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $99.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,830,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,232,000 after purchasing an additional 388,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,139,000 after purchasing an additional 319,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,252,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,991,000 after buying an additional 177,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,736,000 after buying an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

