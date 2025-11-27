Jody Crook Sells 34,314 Shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) insider Jody Crook sold 34,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $15,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 629,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,709.84. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PED stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.21. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PED shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PEDEVCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PEDEVCO to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

