Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Purchases New Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.3% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 641.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,874,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $567.44 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.48.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

