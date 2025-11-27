Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 413 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 142.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,838,000 after buying an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.10.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GD opened at $340.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $360.50. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

