Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Announces Earnings Results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.49. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GLMD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

