Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6,641.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 148.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Mondelez International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,946,000 after buying an additional 998,953 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

MDLZ opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

