SCP Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Valero Energy comprises about 0.4% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,745,000 after buying an additional 184,035 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $174.59 on Thursday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $185.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.84. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.