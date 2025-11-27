J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2%

MDLZ stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

View Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.