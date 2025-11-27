J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $205.86 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

