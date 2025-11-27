Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Azenta and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Azenta Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,618,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

