1,966 Shares in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $5,253,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,262 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,904.40. This trade represents a 25.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of RRX stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $177.48.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRX. Zacks Research cut Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

