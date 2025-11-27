Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.46. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $140.38.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

