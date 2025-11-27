Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 22,187.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 79,874 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.5%

Cintas stock opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.71.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

