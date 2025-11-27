Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 90,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $48.53.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

