Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,843.40. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

CTSH stock opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

