Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $147.36 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $148.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

