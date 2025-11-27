Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $49,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 111.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ FAST opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.