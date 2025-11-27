Air Lease Corporation $AL Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,004 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Air Lease by 152.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 273.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 264.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. Air Lease Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The business had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 30,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,905.70. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 23,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,498,792.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,522.64. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 174,635 shares of company stock worth $11,145,895 over the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

