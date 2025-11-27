Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Ashland Inc. $ASH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ashland by 2,440.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 67.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Ashland has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently -9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reduced their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

