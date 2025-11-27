Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Portillo’s by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 135.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $392.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.77 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

