Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc $UVE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 57.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 26.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 24,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $838,869.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 247,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,013.20. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,283,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,302,276.80. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,882. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $935.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 195.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

