Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 612 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.11.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at $22,004,001.25. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CB opened at $297.93 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average is $281.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

