General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.2727.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Shares of GM opened at $72.82 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. The trade was a 63.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,504. This represents a 39.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,376,373 shares of company stock worth $84,359,649 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,450,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $444,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after buying an additional 8,012,743 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $175,889,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

