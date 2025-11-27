Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (RMCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RMCA stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $25.33.
About Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF
