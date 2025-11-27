Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (RMCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RMCA stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

About Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF

The Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (RMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund broadly invests in bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax and California income tax. Municipal bonds could be of any maturity or credit quality. RMCA was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

