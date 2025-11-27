Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,842 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $842,655,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,093,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,208,000 after purchasing an additional 94,082 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,480,000 after purchasing an additional 342,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

